Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $45,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

IDXX stock opened at $487.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

