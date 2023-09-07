CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,956.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,977.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

