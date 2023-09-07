CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

