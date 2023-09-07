CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of CAE worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CAE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CAE stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.40 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

