MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

