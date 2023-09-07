CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

