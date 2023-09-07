CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFL opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Aflac

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.