CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.04 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $153,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,058,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

