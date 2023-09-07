Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 124,430 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,430 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of BellRing Brands worth $87,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $40.85 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

