HRT Financial LP Takes $2.58 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.17% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd raised its holdings in Upwork by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 532,700 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Upwork by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,043 shares of company stock worth $829,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

