HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

