HRT Financial LP Has $2.56 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 896.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GameStop by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in GameStop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen bought 443,842 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

