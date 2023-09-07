HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 80,423 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $36.15.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

