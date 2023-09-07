The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Holdings Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

