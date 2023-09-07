HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 38,130 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spire by 128.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 498,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 27.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

