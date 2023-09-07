HRT Financial LP Grows Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

