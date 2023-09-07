HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 126,842 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.20% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after buying an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,232,000 after acquiring an additional 230,620 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 295,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

