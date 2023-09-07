HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 93,790 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.