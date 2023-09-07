HRT Financial LP Sells 30,829 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -110.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

