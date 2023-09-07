77,507 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 473,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 83,507 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.8% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 362,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $8,611,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NOV Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

