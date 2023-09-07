Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 42,205 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 425.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Universal Logistics worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

ULH opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.