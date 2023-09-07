Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 42,205 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 425.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Universal Logistics worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
Universal Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %
ULH opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Logistics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
