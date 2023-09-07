Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro acquired 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,154.04. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.