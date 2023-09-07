Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,826,329 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $69,907,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,801 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,038 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRC shares. TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.