CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,837 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

