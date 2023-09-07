CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,393 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 11.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

