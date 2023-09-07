CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,161,940. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.