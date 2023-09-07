CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 402 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 2.38% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 344,674 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

CNYA stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.