CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1,822.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 61.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $222,280,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $213.50 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.