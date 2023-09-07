Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

