CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

