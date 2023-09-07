CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.55 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

