CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 298 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 108.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.