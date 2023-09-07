CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 206.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NGG opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,280 ($16.17) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.26) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.