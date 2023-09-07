CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.61 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

