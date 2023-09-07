Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 173.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after buying an additional 2,003,259 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

