Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

