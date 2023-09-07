Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

