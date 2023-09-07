V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in V.F. were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

