Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.75.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

