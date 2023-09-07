Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in KLA by 185.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $513.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.06. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.