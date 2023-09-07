2,509 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

