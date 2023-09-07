Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

