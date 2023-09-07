Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 969,808 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRUFree Report) by 202.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,808 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of TransUnion worth $90,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TransUnion by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransUnion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 46,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.0 %

TransUnion stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock worth $777,087 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

