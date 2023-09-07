Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 969,808 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 202.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,808 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of TransUnion worth $90,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TransUnion by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransUnion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 46,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 2.0 %

TransUnion stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock worth $777,087 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.