Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,503 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of GFL Environmental worth $94,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

