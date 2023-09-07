Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,643,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,670 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,220,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 670,626 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,286,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 904,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

