Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $91,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in argenx by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,433,000 after buying an additional 95,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 258,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,197,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $517.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.34. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.73.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

