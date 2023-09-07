Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 297,758 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $96,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,530,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 79,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,222,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 203,828 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,551. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

