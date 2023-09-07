DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DexCom were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DexCom by 2,293.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after buying an additional 938,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,448,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $106.88 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

