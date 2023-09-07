Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 125 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

Cintas stock opened at $495.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.24. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

