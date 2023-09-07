Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $90,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.30 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

